Lloyd, a Southampton legend, discusses overcoming sexism 50 years after winning the first Women’s FA Cup.

50 years after winning the first Women’s FA Cup, Southampton legend Lloyd reflects on overcoming sexism.

LESLEY LLOYD refused to let sexist jibes stop her from playing for Southampton Ladies.

And the former Saints captain describes seeing how far the Women’s FA Cup has progressed since she won the first trophy 50 years ago as a “dream.”

Lloyd, now 74, was 24 when Saints became the first team to win the Cup after a 4-1 victory over Stewarton Thistle in May 1971.

When officials deemed the game to be “quite unsuitable for females,” the FA lifted a ban on women playing football that had been in place for 50 years.

“Obviously, we had this scenario with a lot of men saying, ‘Well, ladies shouldn’t be playing football, etc., etc.,’ and that’s how it went on,” Lloyd explained.

“But then some would come up and watch us, and in the end, we had more men watching than ladies.”

Lloyd will be one of a slew of Cup final captains in attendance today for the postponed final between Arsenal and Chelsea, and it will be a culture shock.

At Wembley, a record crowd of around 48,000 is expected, a far cry from the 1,500 to 2,000 who attended the 1971 final at Crystal Palace National Sports Centre.

Pat Davies’ hat-trick and a goal from Dot Cassell helped the Saints to victory, with Rose Reilly scoring Stewarton Thistle’s only goal.

“I remember getting there and our manager walking around saying, ‘They haven’t cut in the grass,'” Lloyd continued.

“However, it was our Wembley because we knew that in 1910, men’s teams played their Cup finals at Crystal Palace.”

“As I walked out of there, my legs were trembling, but as soon as the game began, the nerves vanished.”

We were fierce rivals.

“Now that I see the FA Cup and the girls playing at Wembley, I think to myself, ‘Gosh, I wish I was 50 years younger.'”

“We could never have imagined how far women’s football has progressed.”

It appears to be a lovely lady’s game.”

