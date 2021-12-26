Lloyd Kelly of Bournemouth is a January transfer target for West Ham United manager David Moyes, who is looking to address defensive injury concerns.

West Ham are interested in signing Bournemouth midfielder Lloyd Kelly in January as David Moyes seeks to address the club’s defensive injury problems.

According to reports, West Ham are interested in signing Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly in January.

The 23-year-old has had a good season for the Cherries, demonstrating that he can play both left and right back.

Both positions are worrying for Hammers manager David Moyes, who has lost defenders Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, and Aaron Cresswell to injury.

And, with West Ham firmly in contention for a top-four finish, Moyes will need to bring in new players in the winter transfer window to keep the club’s upward momentum going.

Kelly is one of the versatile players the Hammers are interested in, according to the Telegraph.

Kelly, who captains Bournemouth in the absence of Steve Cook, is also liked by West Ham.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, will not want to lose one of their star players as the season progresses.

Cherries are vying for a place in the Premier League.

Bournemouth is in second place, one point behind Fulham and one ahead of Blackburn Rovers.

West Ham are also interested in signing Nice defender Flavius Daniliuc to bolster their defense.

The Austrian ‘bodybuilder’ has made an impression in France, and like Kelly, he can play in the middle of the defense as well as left and right back.

