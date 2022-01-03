Logan Paul has withdrawal symptoms after quitting smoking weed, and he finishes 2021 with the ‘worst week of the year.’

LOGAN PAUL has revealed that he has been experiencing withdrawal symptoms since he stopped smoking marijuana.

As he seeks his first win in the ring, the YouTuber-turned-boxer announced that ‘boxing redemption’ was one of his New Year’s resolutions.

That led him to give up marijuana, but he claims it was the “worst week” of 2021 as a result of it.

“Super fun New Year’s story,” Paul, 26, wrote.

I stopped smoking weed on December 24, and I’ve been going through some pretty bad withdrawals (lack of appetite, insomnia, extreme irritability) — this has been by far the most difficult week of 2021 for me.

“Then, on New Year’s Eve, I got food poisoning (which was strange because all I had for breakfast was a tiny croissant and a latte).”

“I puked 40 times and spent the evening sweating in bed… AND all of the pharmacies were closed, so I couldn’t get any medicine.”

“I was so dehydrated that I begged the city’s only emergency ambulance to put me on an IV so that I could rehydrate and go out with my friends.”

“They told me it wouldn’t be possible unless I was taken to the hospital.”

Obviously, that’s a no-no.

“In an attempt to kick off the rally of the century, I put on my suit and went to the party for 10 minutes before realizing my fate was sealed.”

“I threw up another five times in the street as I walked back up the cold, icy hill, defeated and disappointed.”

I didn’t miss a beat.”

“This is the third New Year’s in a row that I’ve been deathly ill, so I theorized: perhaps life has made the first few years of the past few years a nightmare for me so that I appreciate the remaining 364 days,” Paul continued.

It’s what I’d call an involuntary’reset.’

“Now that I’ve been humbled physically and mentally (again), it’s only up from here.”

“I’m feeling much better today, and I know this year will be incredible for me.”

“I hope you all seize the bull by the horns and achieve everything you desire in 2022.”

Logan’s boxing career began in 2018 with a white collar draw against YouTuber KSI.

A year later, the two fought professionally again, with KSI winning the rematch.

Logan, who made his comeback last summer with an exhibition fight against Floyd Mayweather, and KSI have been teasing a surprise announcement for January 4th.