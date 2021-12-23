Logan Paul is unable to return to boxing due to a broken hand, but his brother Jake encourages the YouTube sensation to ‘keep fighting.’

LOGAN PAUL has been ruled out of boxing due to a broken hand, but his brother Jake encouraged him to “keep fighting.”

The YouTubers are now both prizefighting stars, but Jake, the younger brother, has been the more successful boxer, going 5-0 so far.

He recently knocked out Tyron Woodley in front of Logan, 26, who was stunned.

Jake, 24, discussed the victory on his brother’s podcast and encouraged him to return to the ring as soon as possible.

“He’s as big as they come, and his hand is hurt; I’m not sure if people are aware of that.”

Jake stated, “They have no idea your hand is broken.”

“So, I’m sure he’ll be back in the gym as soon as he feels better, and I believe he should keep fighting.”

But that’s all there is to it.”

Jake defeated YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ former NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, also 37, in his first three fights.

After defeating ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley, 39, on points in August, he signed to fight Tommy Fury, 22, the following month.

Fury, however, was forced to withdraw due to a broken rib and a chest infection, leaving Woodley to fill in but being brutally knocked out.

Logan, on the other hand, has fought three times, twice against online rival KSI, the first of which he drew.

They turned pro a year later, with KSI, 28, winning by a razor-thin split-decision.

Logan made his comeback in June, and it was in a spectacular exhibition against Floyd Mayweather, 44, who weighed TWO STONE less.

Mayweather was taken the distance when he failed to win by KO, much to the surprise of many.

Logan admitted that his brother’s success and moral victory over Mayweather means he may be able to retire happy.

“I feel like my brother has checked a box for the family, and I am so pleased,” he said.

“Bro, for boxing, we did some pretty sick stuff this year.

So I’d be perfectly fine if I never boxed again.”

However, Jake, who claims to make eight figures in the ring, admits there is too much money to be made for his brother to sit on the sidelines.

“When I see these motherf***ers hit the canvas, I’m like, ‘What the f***, Jake’s the coolest guy ever, right now,’ says Logan.

“The blood is dripping from your faces, the…

