Logan Paul teases a trilogy fight with KSI, with an announcement about the ‘final chapter’ event expected soon.

Logan Paul teases a trilogy fight with KSI, teasing an upcoming announcement about the ‘final chapter’ event.

In what is being dubbed “The Final Chapter,” LOGAN PAUL and KSI have teased a THIRD fight.

The two are credited with establishing ‘YouTube boxing,’ paving the way for Logan’s brother Jake to pursue a professional career.

As amateurs, Paul and KSI fought to a draw in Manchester in 2018.

A year later, the Brit won their rematch in Los Angeles, their first as professionals.

While Paul has continued to fight in the ring, even taking on Floyd Mayweather, KSI has concentrated on his music career.

But now, both have hinted at a trilogy fight, with an official announcement set for January 4th.

“This can only go one way,” Paul wrote in the caption of his photo.

“The Final Chapter,” according to KSI, is a poster of the two.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION WILL APPEAR IN THE FUTURE.

