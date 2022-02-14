Logan Paul will face five opponents after his fight with Floyd Mayweather, including a rematch and a rematch with UFC legend Vitor Belfort.

Following his fight with Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul will face five opponents, including a rematch and a rematch with UFC legend Vitor Belfort.

LOGAN PAUL has returned to training in preparation for a possible return to boxing this year.

The YouTube star was seen hitting a heavy bag, possibly indicating that he is ready for a comeback fight.

Paul went the distance with American legend Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition bout in June.

And it cemented his reputation in the ring, fueling speculation that he will return to the ring.

As a result, SunSport has put together a list of five possible opponents for the 26-year-old social media influencer.

The Brazilian, whose full name is Whindersson Nunes Batista, is a well-known internet personality with a large online following.

He recently drew with Acelino Popo Freitas, an ex-world champion boxer, in an exhibition bout and immediately called Paul out.

“There’s this Brazilian guy, Whindersson, who I’ve got my eye on,” Paul said in an interview with TMZ.

Mayweather has continued to accuse Paul of failing to pay him the full amount owed for their summer exhibition.

He even turned down a rematch due to the pay disparity, but this is clear evidence that talks about a rematch have taken place.

In response to rumors of Mayweather rematches, Paul stated, “He wanted to, he reached out.”

However, suck a d***.

“

In December, the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson was scheduled to fight Paul’s younger brother Jake in a rematch.

However, Fury was forced to withdraw due to a broken rib and has been told that he blew his multimillion-pound chance.

Paul and the 2019 Love Islander have previously exchanged words, and if Fury wants a shot at Jake, defeating his older brother could be the way to get it.

Jake beat Woodley twice, first on points in August and then brutally knocking him out in their rematch four months later.

Jake and the former UFC champion have gained a new level of respect for one another, which could lead to future opportunities.

Fighting Paul to keep the story going is a possibility, and it gives fans a chance to compare the two divisive brothers.

Belfort shamefully beat up a 58-year-old Evander Holyfield in September and then called out the Paul brothers.

While Jake appears uninterested, Paul may be optimistic about his prospects.

Belfort’s alleged (dollar)30 million winner-take-all offer may also tempt Paul to the table.