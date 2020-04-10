London Mayor hits out at Mourinho after Spurs boss breaks lockdown rules

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has criticised Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho after he broke coronavirus lockdown rules.

The Portuguese coach admitted he was in the wrong for holding a training session with Tanguy Ndombele in a public park.

Mourinho was pictured on social media flaunting government rules by meeting up with the midfielder on Hadley Common on Tuesday, even though they kept to social distancing guidelines.

Fellow Spurs players Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were spotted running side by side in a separate session, while Serge Aurier filmed himself on Instagram running alongside a friend.

“I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household,” Mourinho said.

“It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives.”

And Khan has asked Mourinho and the players to question themselves after the incident.

Khan said: “My concern is people, particularly children who may support Spurs or follow football, will watch these images and say: ‘If it’s OK for them, why isn’t it OK for me?’

“The point I would make, with politeness and courtesy, is ask yourself a question: ‘Is what I’m doing really necessary?’

“And the answer is no, I don’t think it is necessary to be training in proximity with another player who may be carrying the virus.

“And what you’re doing is inadvertently, unintentionally, potentially spreading the virus.”

