Long-serving Notre Dame coach to depart for Michigan, according to reports.

According to reports, a long-time Notre Dame coach is leaving for Michigan.

Notre Dame’s coaching staff took a major hit on Thursday afternoon when one of its longtime assistant coaches announced his departure.

Mike Elston, Notre Dame’s defensive line coach, is expected to leave for Michigan, according to Tom Loy of 247Sports.

The report from Loy was then confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Elston is expected to play the same role for the Wolverines as he did last season.

He will take over for Shaun Nua, who recently transferred from Michigan to USC.

The Fighting Irish have been dealt a significant setback.

In December, Elston chose to stay at Notre Dame with Marcus Freeman rather than leave with Brian Kelly.

Elston’s change of heart is unknown.

To be fair, this is a fantastic opportunity for him to demonstrate his abilities at a different program.

Report: Longtime Notre Dame Coach Leaving For Michigan

Report: Longtime Notre Dame Coach Leaving For Michigan