Look: A Long-Serving NFL Referee Is Retiring

Tony Corrente, a long-serving NFL referee, has announced his retirement.

Corrente has 27 years of experience as an NFL official.

During the previous season, he had a health issue that forced him to leave a game early.

It’s unclear whether his retirement was caused by a health issue.

Regardless, Corrente is no longer active.

This offseason, he’ll be one of eight in-game officials retiring.

Ed Camp, Scott Edwards, Greg Gautreaux, Joe Larrew, Johnny McGrath, Mark Steinkerchner, and Steve Zimmer join him on the show.

“The NFL has announced the retirement of eight officials, including seven on-field officials and one replay official.”

Tony Corrente, a 27-year veteran official and longtime referee, is among those included in this group,” NFL operations announced.

