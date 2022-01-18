Look: A Message From The Cowboys’ Tight End

Take a look at what the Cowboys’ tight end has to say to the fans.

The Dallas Cowboys were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in a Wild Card game at ATandT Stadium this past weekend.

The Cowboys, who were a slight favorite going into the game, suffered a tough loss.

The Cowboys offense, led by star quarterback Dak Prescott, struggled to get anything going in the first half.

Late in the game, they finally settled in, but it was too little, too late at that point.

In the end, the 49ers prevailed 23-17, albeit not without controversy.

Dalton Schultz, the Cowboys’ tight end, took to social media after the game to send a message to his fans.

“It hurts the most when you put everything you’ve got into something and come up short,” he said.

“Thank you for all your support this year, Cowboys Nation,” he said. “I know it’s not the outcome any of us hoped for.”

Look: Cowboys Tight End Has Message For The Fans

Look: Cowboys Tight End Has Message For The Fans