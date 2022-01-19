Look: A Panthers assistant coach reportedly declined an interview.

Look at this: A Panthers assistant coach is said to have declined an interview.

The Carolina Panthers were reportedly turned down by one offensive coordinator candidate on Wednesday.

Houston passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton is putting his other options ahead of the Panthers opening, according to Texans reporter Aaron Wilson.

Pep Hamilton, the Texans’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, has been asked to interview for the Panthers’ OC vacancy, but isn’t expected to meet with them at this time,” Wilson reported.

Hamilton “is expected to have other options this offseason, including Houston, depending on the HC hire,” according to the report.

