Look: A Petition Has Been Filed To Move The Super Bowl To Saturday.

Super Bowl Sunday has become so ingrained in American culture that it has been proposed over the years that it be moved to the Monday following a federal holiday.

However, a new movement appears to be gaining traction to reschedule the Super Bowl.

A high schooler started a Change.org petition two years ago, requesting that the game be moved to Saturday.

80,000 people signed the petition this week.

According to the petition, which was started by 18-year-old Frank Ruggeri, over 17 million people will be out of work on the Monday following the Super Bowl.

Ruggeri estimates that moving the game to Saturday will save over (dollar)44 billion in lost productivity.

Ruggeri made a direct appeal to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Morning in America today.

He dismissed Goodell’s previous arguments about viewership and believes that on a Saturday, there will be more viewers.

“There would be more viewers, Commissioner Goodell.”

There will be a lot of eyes on you.

The party will be bigger.

And I believe that having it on a Saturday would have a greater economic impact,” Ruggeri said.

