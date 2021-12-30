Look: A player from Oklahoma appears to be aiming a shot at Lincoln Riley.

It appears that former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and the players he left behind are feuding.

The Sooners took on the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday night.

The OU team, led by interim head coach Bob Stoops, got off to a fast start in their postseason game without Riley, leading 30-3 at halftime.

The offense’s hot start contrasted sharply with Riley’s team’s inconsistent play throughout the season.

During the halftime break, Perrion Winfrey, a defensive lineman who opted out of the game, took to social media to take a shot at his former coach.

He tweeted, “I wonder what the problem was????”

Since then, the tweet has been taken down.

Riley took over as head coach of the USC Trojans in late November after five years at the helm in Norman.

He finished his career at Oklahoma with a 55-10 overall record.

The Sooners defeated the Ducks 47-32 under interim head coach Bob Stoops.

Brent Venables, a former Clemson assistant, will take over as head coach of the Sooners in 2022.

