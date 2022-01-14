Look: A “Young Mike Tomlin” Has Been Assigned to One NFL Coaching Candidate

With the coaching carousel now in full swing, it appears that one candidate is getting a lot of praise from NFL insiders.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, assistant head coach Thomas Brown of the Los Angeles Rams is rising through the ranks.

In fact, the Miami Dolphins have requested an interview with Brown for their vacant head coaching position.

It’s impossible to say whether Brown will be hired, but Pelissero has drawn comparisons to Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“A former Georgia and NFL running back, Brown has been compared to a young Mike Tomlin by some in the league,” Pelissero said.

“At 35, on the upswing.”

