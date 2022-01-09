Look: An Old Joe Judge Quote Is Going Viral On Sunday

Look at this old Joe Judge quote that went viral on Sunday.

Joe Judge’s words have a nasty habit of biting him back.

Today it happened once more.

In his first two seasons as the head coach of the New York Giants, he had nearly as many viral postgame sound bites (10) as wins (ten).

Judge chastised the Eagles after they rested their starters late in a meaningless game against Washington last season, allowing WFT to win the division over the Giants, and vowed he’d never do the same thing again.

Judge’s bluster from last January was thrown back in his face after his team ran consecutive quarterback sneaks near its own end zone late in the first half of this afternoon’s 22-7 loss to that same Washington franchise.

Look: Old Quote From Joe Judge Is Going Viral Sunday

