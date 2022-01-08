Look at Aaron Rodgers’ frank reaction to the “report” that he will boycott the Super Bowl.

Look at Aaron Rodgers’ response to the “report” that he would boycott the Super Bowl.

On Friday morning, a shady report surfaced claiming that Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers would “boycott” the Super Bowl if his team won.

Boomer Esiason, a former NFL quarterback who is now a radio analyst, said he received a text from a “trusted source” saying Rodgers would try to make a point in the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

Rodgers would threaten to “boycott” the Super Bowl unless the NFL changed its COVID-19 testing policies, according to the text.

Boomer never stated that the report was false during the segment, which led to numerous media outlets reporting it as true.

Later that night, the show’s host clarified that they were not making a genuine report.

But don’t tell Aaron Rodgers, who saw the video and chastised Boomer for his “report.”

Rodgers said, “He told @jordan3love to be ready,” before attaching a slew of hashtags.

“(hashtag)dumbestf***ingstoryever(hashtag)fakenews(hashtag)boycottfakenews(hashtag)boycottbums(hashtag)boycottshoes(hashtag)boycottwaterfalls(hashtag)boycottAJsmokingcigars(hashtag)boycottLafleursBrows(hashtag)boycottGutchies”

