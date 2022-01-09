Look at Antonio Brown, who was unclaimed on waivers and is now a free agent.

Look at Antonio Brown, who went unclaimed on waivers and is now an unrestricted free agent.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally cut Antonio Brown on Thursday, as Bruce Arians promised they would on Sunday.

However, he went straight to the waiver wire… and found no takers.

Brown went unclaimed on waivers today, according to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates.

He is now an unrestricted free agent as a result of this.

However, given his actions at MetLife Stadium this past Sunday, it appears that no team would be willing to sign him.

That was before the recent revelations.

Brown is accused of breaking a major health protocol by bringing a woman into his hotel on Saturday.

He did a podcast interview today in which he basically trashed his now-defunct team.

It’s possible that his NFL career has come to an end.

Look: Antonio Brown Went Unclaimed On Waivers, Officially Free Agent

Look: Antonio Brown Went Unclaimed On Waivers, Officially Free Agent