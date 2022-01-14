Look at Colin Cowherd’s two-word description of Joe Burrow.

Colin Cowherd has jumped on board the Joe Burrow hype train.

He talked about why he likes Burrow so much ahead of the Bengals’ playoff matchup with the Raiders.

On Friday’s episode of The Herd, Cowherd described Burrow in two words: “likable cockiness.” Burrow, like Tom Brady, is supremely confident but also enjoys having fun, according to Cowherd.

“Joe Burrow has that endearing arrogance.

It’s the same way for Tom Brady.

“He’s confident, but he’s also entertaining,” Cowherd said.

Burrow, according to Cowherd, was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player this season.

He noted that no player has had as much of an impact on his team as Burrow did in 2021 for the Bengals.

