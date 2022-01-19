Look at Dak Prescott’s Apology for His Remarks About Officials.

Look at what Dak Prescott said about officials and how he apologized.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made headlines over the weekend with a remark he made about the officials from Sunday’s game.

Cowboys fans threw objects onto the field after the loss to express their displeasure with the officials.

“Credit to them,” Dak said after learning that fans had thrown objects at officials.

Dak took to Twitter on Tuesday night to apologize for what he said after the game on Sunday night.

He said, “I deeply regret the comments I made about the officials after the game on Sunday.”

“I was overcome by emotion following a heartbreaking loss, and my words were uncalled for and unjust,” he continued.

“[Prescott] has always held the NFL Officials in high regard and has always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs.”

The safety of everyone who attends a game or takes part in a sporting event is extremely important.

That was an oversight on my part, and I apologize.”

