Look at Dan Campbell’s revealing remark about Jared Goff, the quarterback.

Dan Campbell, the Lions’ head coach, is unsure whether Jared Goff will play on Sunday.

Goff’s appearance is “highly unlikely,” according to Campbell, who spoke to the media on Friday morning.

Look: Dan Campbell Has Telling Comment About QB Jared Goff

Look: Dan Campbell Has Telling Comment About QB Jared Goff