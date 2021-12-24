Look at Dan Campbell’s revealing remark about Jared Goff, the quarterback.
Dan Campbell, the Lions’ head coach, is unsure whether Jared Goff will play on Sunday.
Goff’s appearance is “highly unlikely,” according to Campbell, who spoke to the media on Friday morning.
Look: Dan Campbell Has Telling Comment About QB Jared Goff
Look: Dan Campbell Has Telling Comment About QB Jared Goff
Dan Campbell says it’s “highly unlikely” that Jared Goff will play this Sunday at Atlanta. “Doubtful,” he said.
— Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 24, 2021