Look at Deion Sanders’ new commitment to Jackson State.

Deion Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, isn’t messing around.

Sanders is trying to change the college football landscape.

Last month, he started the process when Travis Hunter – the No.

1 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle – shocked the world by committing to Jackson State and signing a letter of intent.

Hunter isn’t Sanders’ only high-profile addition to the Tigers’ roster.

During the All-American Bowl on Saturday, Jackson State added to its tally.

On Saturday, four-star pass catcher Kevin Coleman chose Jackson State over Florida State, Miami, Oregon, and USC.

