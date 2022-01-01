Look at Deion Sanders’ SEC Transfer.

Check out Deion Sanders’ transfer from the SEC program.

Over the last two seasons, this has been a recurring theme:

Deion Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, has landed another big-time Power-Five transfer.

South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins used the transfer portal on Saturday to announce his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program.

On Twitter, he wrote, “A New Beginning…”

Look: Deion Sanders Lands Transfer From SEC Program

