Look at Devin Booker’s reaction to the Raptors’ mascot tonight.

Look at Devin Booker’s dissatisfaction with the Raptors’ mascot tonight.

Devin Booker is no stranger to hostile away environments, having played in the NBA Finals last year in front of thousands of screaming fans.

During Tuesday night’s game against the Raptors, however, the Phoenix Suns superstar was visibly irritated by the one and only fan in an otherwise deserted Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors are unable to welcome fans into the arena for home games due to local COVID-19 regulations in Toronto.

With 6.5 seconds left in the game and thousands of empty seats surrounding him, Booker took the free throw line up one point with 6.5 seconds remaining.

The lone Raptors mascot, however, stood in the background of his shot, doing his best to give his team the hometown advantage.

Booker pointed behind the basket and called out the opposing mascot after making the first free throw.

While the seventh-year NBA player has no doubt dealt with worse distractions, the Raptors’ antics clearly enraged him.

The referees relegated Booker to the gym’s corner, heeding Booker’s complaints.

