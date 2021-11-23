Take a look at how a Bills fan’s table jump went horribly wrong.

Buffalo Bills fans are some of the most fervent in all of sports, to the point of obsessiveness.

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills were beaten 41-15 by the Indianapolis Colts.

One of the AFC’s contenders had a bad outing.

But it got worse for one Bills fan.

Bills Mafia began table diving prior to Sunday’s game.

A man once assisted a young woman to the top of a car before throwing her to a table below.

The only problem is that he was several feet short when he was tossed around.

The woman completely missed the table and landed flat on her back on the ground.

This appeared to be a terrible situation.

Fortunately, the young woman appeared to be able to stand up quickly.

That, however, could have been disastrous.

Bills Mafia should probably take a break from table diving for a while.

During the season, there are far too many mishaps.

Meanwhile, in a blowout loss to the Colts on Sunday, the Bills were completely out of sync.

Josh Allen said after the game that the offense hasn’t been performing as well as it should.

