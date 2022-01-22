Look at how Aaron Rodgers’ old remark about the 49ers has resurfaced on the internet.

Look at how Aaron Rodgers’ old remark about the 49ers has resurfaced.

The Green Bay Packers will host the San Francisco 49ers later Saturday night for a chance to play in the NFC title game.

With the game coming up later tonight, an old remark by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has gone viral.

His warning for the 49ers after they passed on him in the 2005 NFL draft seems to resurface every time he plays against them.

“Aaron Rodgers was asked how disappointed he was that he wouldn’t be a member of the San Francisco 49ers, the team he grew up rooting for, moments after the Green Bay Packers selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote.

“Not as disappointed as the 49ers will be that they didn’t draft me,” Rodgers responded.

Look: Aaron Rodgers’ Old Comment About 49ers Is Going Viral Again

