Look at how an Alabama player retaliated against a Texas A&M star who claimed he aspired to beat the Crimson Tide.

Look at how an Alabama player retaliated against a Texas A&M star who claimed he wished to beat the Crimson Tide.

The regular season for college football in 2021 may be over, but rivalries in the SEC continue all year.

An online spat between a Texas A&M player and a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide was the most recent example of this.

The Aggies pulled off one of the season’s most surprising upsets in early October.

Texas A&M outlasted Alabama at home, winning 41-38 on a walk-off field goal.

DeMarvin Leal, an Aggies defensive lineman, was still talking about his team’s surprising victory two months later.

When he committed to Texas A&M, he stated that beating the Crimson Tide was one of his goals.

“Most kids dreamed of playing for Alabama when they were young.”

“I grew up wanting to beat them,” Leal said on a recent episode of Pro Football Focus’ “Tailgate” podcast.

The Crimson Tide may be preoccupied with their upcoming College Football semifinal matchup, but that didn’t stop one player from responding to Leal.

DeMarcco Hellams, an Alabama defensive back, took to Twitter on Wednesday night to say his final words.

In response to Leal’s quote, Hellams tweeted, “I dreamed of playing and winning natty’s.”

Look: Alabama Player Fires Back At Texas A&M Star Who Said He Dreamed Of Beating Crimson Tide