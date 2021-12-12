Look at how an NFL player chastises Patrick Mahomes for unfollowing him on Twitter.

This week, Will Compton returned to the National Football League.

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the veteran linebacker who has been hosting a podcast for Barstool Sports.

The former Tennessee and Washington linebacker will play for the AFC West team for the remainder of the season.

While Compton has a contract with the NFL, he appears to have lost a significant amount of Twitter followers in the process.

After the Raiders signed him, the veteran NFL linebacker called out Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for unfollowing him on Twitter.

“It’s no surprise Patrick Mahomes has stopped following me since joining the Raiders.

He tweeted, “Sad.”

