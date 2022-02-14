Look at how Antonio Brown’s Super Bowl photo went viral.

At the Super Bowl, a photo of Antonio Brown went viral.

Even though Antonio Brown isn’t playing in the Super Bowl this year, he showed up to watch the game.

He made sure he was noticed, as he always did.

Brown was spotted chilling in his coat and wearing a large chain around his neck at SoFi Stadium, as captured by cameras.

However, that wasn’t the most intriguing aspect of his visit.

Brown was seated next to a friend whose entire face and hands were hidden.

Immediately, speculation began as to who the mysterious hidden friend was and why they were keeping quiet.

Some speculated that it was a friend who didn’t want to be seen with the controversial NFL player.

Others speculated that it was a super celebrity such as Tom Brady or Kanye West.

Look: Photo Of Antonio Brown Goes Viral At Super Bowl

