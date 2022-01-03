Look at how Dak Prescott’s girlfriend is enjoying the game on Sunday.

Look at how much Dak Prescott’s girlfriend is enjoying the game on Sunday.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense have had a frustrating day, but they are still in the game late against the Arizona Cardinals.

On Sunday afternoon, Dallas is down 22-14 to Arizona.

Prescott struggled against the Cardinals for most of the afternoon, but he came alive late on the Cowboys’ most recent touchdown drive.

Natalie Buffett, the Cowboys quarterback’s longtime girlfriend, has been watching the game from the stands on Sunday night.

On her Instagram Story, Buffett shared some photos.

