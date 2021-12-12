Look at how Desmond Howard mocks former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer.

Look at this video of Desmond Howard roasting former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel.

Did you believe Desmond Howard was done with Ohio State?

Howard returned for more smoke on Sunday, following his shots at Ohio State during the Heisman Trophy presentation.

This time it was aimed at Zach Smith, the embattled former OSU coach.

Look: Desmond Howard Roasts Former Ohio State Football Coach

Look: Desmond Howard Roasts Former Ohio State Football Coach

I see the court ordered anger management classes aren’t working. https://t.co/5o8vvD3G7x — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) December 12, 2021