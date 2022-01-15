Look at how excited Bills fans are for tonight’s game against the Jets.

This evening’s tradition in Orchard Park appears to be unaffected by the bitter cold.

The Buffalo Bills Mafia is in full force ahead of tonight’s Wild Card matchup between the home team Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots.

One Buffalo fan found himself on top of an elevated trailer, thanks to some intense pregame hype (among other things).

He also dove through a folding table on the asphalt below, in true Bills Mafia fashion.

Check out the Mafia antics of the Bills here:

Look: Bills Fans Appear Ready For Tonight’s Game vs. Patriots

