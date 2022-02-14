Look at how Joe Burrow reacted to the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss.

The Los Angeles Rams have won the Super Bowl! The Rams avenged their Super Bowl loss four years ago with a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Regrettably, when one team wins, another must lose.

Until Matthew Stafford and the Rams scored a last-minute touchdown, Joe Burrow and company appeared to be on their way to a Super Bowl victory.

Cameras panned to Burrow following the game, who appeared dejected but determined.

Take a look at it.

Look: Joe Burrow’s Reaction To Super Bowl Loss Goes Viral

Look: Joe Burrow’s Reaction To Super Bowl Loss Goes Viral