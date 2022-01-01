Look at how John Daly’s performance during the Arkansas Bowl Game went viral.

On Saturday afternoon, John Daly arrived at the Arkansas-Penn State bowl game, and everything about his appearance was flawless.

During the fourth quarter, the golfer was interviewed with a mini Billy Gibbons beard and some fantastic shades.

Look: John Daly’s Appearance During Arkansas Bowl Game Is Going Viral

