Look at how many people made the same joke about the Rams’ team photo.

Look at how everyone joked about the Rams’ team photo.

The Los Angeles Rams have advanced to the Super Bowl for the second time.

With less than 24 hours until the big game, LA released a team photo… complete with all-white sweatsuits.

And it certainly elicited a… response.

(Is there a new Aaron Donald meme on the way?)

Look: Everyone Made The Same Joke About Rams Team Photo

Rams team photo pic.twitter.com/L16421vsco — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 12, 2022

wearing all white to the bengals funeral 🔥 https://t.co/fxnEwo70e9 — jeff gorton fan (@kraken_lemonade) February 12, 2022

That photographer is about to sacked to hell. https://t.co/LD0nsqgEHxpic.twitter.com/EtDD7sRTuK — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) February 12, 2022