Look at how Matthew Stafford’s wife reacted to the team’s first playoff victory.

Check Out Matthew Stafford’s Wife’s Reaction To His First Playoff Victory

Matthew Stafford finally won his first playoff game with the Los Angeles Rams after 13 seasons and many difficult years.

Kelly, his wife, is ecstatic.

Kelly Stafford shared a picture of herself praying before the game on Instagram on Tuesday.

When she learned that Cardinals defender Budda Baker wasn’t seriously injured during the game, she declared that her prayers had been answered.

She went on to say that he plans to pray before the Rams’ next playoff game as well.

“Yes, I prayed for a win,” Stafford wrote, “but most importantly, for the health of everyone on that field.”

“When I got the news that Budda (Baker) was okay, I realized that God had heard my prayers.

Let’s hope he gets back to us next week with an answer.

(hashtag)riuta (hashtag)playoffgamephotoroundup”

In the Rams’ win over the Arizona Cardinals, quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 76.5 percent of his passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

For the first time in his career, he will compete in the Divisional Round.

