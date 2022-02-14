Trending
Infosurhoy

Look at how NBC is being chastised for its national anthem gaffe.

0
By on Sports

Look at how NBC is being chastised for its National Anthem gaffe.

Before Super Bowl LVI, Mickey Guyton, a Grammy Award nominee for country music, performed a fantastic rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner.”

Unfortunately, Guyton was misidentified by the NBC broadcast before she had the chance to sing.

When she got close to the mic, a graphic with the name “Jhene Aiko” appeared on the screen.

The problem is that Aiko had just finished performing “America the Beautiful,” so it was an unintentional gaffe for all parties involved, and NBC was chastised on social media for it.

Look: NBC Getting Crushed For National Anthem Mistake

Look: NBC Getting Crushed For National Anthem Mistake

Comments are closed.