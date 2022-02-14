Look at how NBC is being chastised for its National Anthem gaffe.

Before Super Bowl LVI, Mickey Guyton, a Grammy Award nominee for country music, performed a fantastic rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner.”

Unfortunately, Guyton was misidentified by the NBC broadcast before she had the chance to sing.

When she got close to the mic, a graphic with the name “Jhene Aiko” appeared on the screen.

The problem is that Aiko had just finished performing “America the Beautiful,” so it was an unintentional gaffe for all parties involved, and NBC was chastised on social media for it.

The look you give when you are NOT Jhene Aiko #SuperBowlpic.twitter.com/rJNWzRXyDe — Melissa G (@MelissaGoBlue) February 13, 2022

Mickey Guyton slays the anthem. Too bad the same couldn’t be said for whoever wound up confusing for her Jhene Aiko. #SuperBowlpic.twitter.com/wGVfKR8ash — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) February 13, 2022

Not them showing Mickey Guyton with Jhene Aiko’s name underneath. Come on now… pic.twitter.com/EVAKQ1ZOnc — 𝚜𝚘𝚞𝚕 𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚒𝚗 𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚑𝚞𝚜𝚒𝚊𝚜𝚝. (@travisfromdabk_) February 13, 2022

“Singing America the Beautiful, Jhene Aiko!” Mickey Guyton when the camera looked at her: pic.twitter.com/miWDwenXOX — Romeo (@Romeoohhh) February 13, 2022