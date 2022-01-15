Look at how popular Joe Burrow’s throw is.

Take a look at this viral Joe Burrow throw.
In his first NFL playoff game, Joe Burrow is being Joe Burrow.
The Bengals quarterback tossed a nice pass to veteran tight end CJ Uzomah about halfway through the second quarter.
The throw drew a lot of attention from the crowd as well as the Raiders’ defense.
Look: This Joe Burrow Throw Is Going Viral
