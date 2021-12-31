Look at how popular this Betty White sports fact is.

As the world mourns the loss of entertainment icon Betty White, more and more people are beginning to consider her incredible longevity.

This is possibly the most bizarre statistic about White’s incredible life.

Wally Pipp was still the first baseman for the New York Yankees when the 99-year-old actress was born in 1922.

Pipp famously lost his starting job to Lou Gehrig after taking a day off in 1923, but he never got it back.

Gehrig was a player for Columbia University at the time.

Pipp was released from the Yankees’ roster a few years later.

To this day, when an athlete loses their job due to inactivity, it is referred to as being “Wally-Pipped.”

Betty White, on the other hand, was still a baby at the time.

She was, however, one of the last living witnesses to that period in baseball history.

Look: This Crazy Betty White Sports Fact Is Going Viral

Look: This Crazy Betty White Sports Fact Is Going Viral