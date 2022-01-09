Look at how popular this Denver Broncos statistic is.

Take a look at this Denver Broncos statistic that’s going viral.

The Denver Broncos have consistently been one of the best teams in NFL history, which younger football fans may not realize.

The Broncos haven’t had back-to-back losing seasons in more than four decades.

In the National Football League, that’s quite an achievement.

That is why the following statistic is so astounding.

“This will be the Broncos’ fourth double-digit-loss season in five years,” NFL reporter Albert Breer said after Denver’s Week 18 loss on Saturday night.

From 1968 to 2016 (a span of 49 seasons), Denver only had three such seasons.”

