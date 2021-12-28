Look at how popular this Notre Dame football statistic is.

Look at how popular this Notre Dame football statistic has become.

The New Orleans Saints had to start Ian Book at quarterback because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Unfortunately for the former Notre Dame star, he’ll be learning how tough the NFL can be tonight.

Book’s second pass attempt of the game resulted in an interception that was returned for a touchdown by the defense.

For the rookie quarterback, it was a harrowing sequence.

ESPN released an interesting statistic about Notre Dame quarterbacks in the NFL before the second half of the Dolphins-Saints game.

With the way the Saints are playing tonight, Notre Dame quarterbacks have lost 23 straight starts in the NFL. That streak will most likely extend to 24.

The last time a Notre Dame quarterback won a game was roughly nine years ago, according to ESPN.

In Week 13 of the 2012 season, Brady Quinn guided the Chiefs to a 27-21 win over the Panthers.

