Look at how popular this reporter’s question to Bill Belichick has become.

In a key AFC East matchup on Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots hosted the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots defeated Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills just a few weeks ago in Buffalo, thanks to a strong rushing attack.

Allen and the Bills got their revenge this afternoon, winning 33-21.

Bill Belichick, the head coach of the Patriots, spoke with reporters after the game.

The majority of the questions were about what happened during the game.

One brave reporter, on the other hand, dared to ask Bill a question that was off-topic.

She was curious if Belichick had any New Year’s resolutions for the coming year.

His response was as follows:

Look: This Reporter’s Question For Bill Belichick Is Going Viral

Look: This Reporter’s Question For Bill Belichick Is Going Viral