Look at how Simone Biles reacted to the Texans’ victory over the Chargers.

Look at Simone Biles’ reaction to the Texans’ win over the Chargers.

Simone Biles, an Olympic gold medalist, was ecstatic after the Texans beat the Chargers on Sunday.

Following the game, the Texans’ Twitter account shared a video of Biles ecstatic over the huge W.

Look: Simone Biles Had Epic Reaction To Texans Win Over Chargers

Look: Simone Biles Had Epic Reaction To Texans Win Over Chargers