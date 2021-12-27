Look at how the Cowboys seem to get away with blatant penalties against the Patriots.

Look at how the Cowboys seem to get away with blatant penalties vs. the Patriots.

The Dallas Cowboys faced off against the Washington Football Team in a divisional matchup on Sunday night.

Dallas was quick to join the board.

Dallas took a 7-0 lead after star quarterback Dak Prescott found running back Ezekiel Elliott out of the backfield for a short touchdown pass.

Following a Washington punt, the Cowboys received the ball and drove down the field for their second touchdown.

Dallas had a 14-0 lead, but fans quickly pointed out a clear penalty that had gone unnoticed by the officials.

Prescott dropped back to pass on a third-and-6 and connected with Amari Cooper for a 10-yard gain and the first down.

Nonetheless, the play should have been flagged for downfield ineligible man.

A penalty should have been called because the Cowboys had an offensive lineman four yards past the line of scrimmage.

Here’s a sample of what I’m talking about.

Look: Cowboys Appear To Get Away With Blatant Penalty vs. Washington

Look: Cowboys Appear To Get Away With Blatant Penalty vs. Washington