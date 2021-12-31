Look at how the field design for a college football bowl game is going viral.

Take a look at how the field design for the College Football Bowl Game has gone viral.
Because of COVID-19, the Sun Bowl is one of two games being played today with a different matchup than expected.
Washington State will face Central Michigan instead of Miami, as scheduled.
As a result, El Paso’s grounds screw has had to make some changes.
Even though the Hurricane imagery is still present, the Miami end zone logo has been replaced with a CMU logo.
The faded orange “Miami” beneath the new, white “CMU” end zone writing is clearly visible in the photo below.
Look: College Football Bowl Game Field Design Going Viral
We’ve reached peak Sun Bowl. #CMU’s logo is painted over #Miami’s logo which is painted over #UTEP’s logo. Sun Bowl groundskeepers used old stencils to paint the #CMU logo and it’s already fading 45 min. before kickoff. pic.twitter.com/TVvWwCrHZe
— Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 31, 2021