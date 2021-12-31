Look at how the field design for a college football bowl game is going viral.

Take a look at how the field design for the College Football Bowl Game has gone viral.

Because of COVID-19, the Sun Bowl is one of two games being played today with a different matchup than expected.

Washington State will face Central Michigan instead of Miami, as scheduled.

As a result, El Paso’s grounds screw has had to make some changes.

Even though the Hurricane imagery is still present, the Miami end zone logo has been replaced with a CMU logo.

The faded orange “Miami” beneath the new, white “CMU” end zone writing is clearly visible in the photo below.

