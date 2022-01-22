Look at how the weather forecast for today’s Packers-49ers game has gone viral.

This evening, Lambeau Field will certainly live up to its nickname of “Frozen Tundra.”

The weather forecast for tonight’s divisional round game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers predicts a low of 1 degree Fahrenheit with a “slight chance” of snow flurries.

Winds will be 11-17 mph throughout the day, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

According to the National Weather Service, game-time winds are expected to be 8-10 mph with a 20% chance of precipitation.

With the wind chill, the temperature could feel like it’s below zero.

Look: Weather Forecast For Packers-49ers Game Is Going Viral Today

