Take a look at how this play from the Army-Missouri Bowl Game spread like wildfire.

Army football fans have grown accustomed to a ground-and-pound offense.

Despite this, the crowd was stunned by the Black Knights’ rushing performance in the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday.

Army running back Jakobi Buchanan displayed a unique combination of strength and agility inside the red zone during the third quarter of the Black Knights’ postseason matchup with Missouri.

A defenseless opponent was impressed by the junior ballcarrier, who stands six feet tall and weighs 260 pounds.

On second and goal from the Missouri 10-yard line, Buchanan took the handoff and found an opening.

He had a one-on-one matchup with a Tigers defensive back and bulldozed him all the way to the end zone.

LOOK AT THIS PLAY FROM THE ARMY-MISSOURI BOWL GAME.

Jakobi Buchanan scored like a freight train in the end zone pic.twitter.com/lD4YZeHfiV

— December 23, 2021, ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB)

