Look at how well-attended the Duke-UNC game was.

This year’s matchup between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams is one of the most anticipated of the year.

The game between the ninth-ranked Duke Blue Devils and the unranked North Carolina Tar Heels may not have been close, but it certainly delivered in terms of television ratings.

According to ESPN PR, the bitter college basketball rivals’ primetime matchup on Saturday night drew 2.19 million viewers, making it the second most-watched game of the 2021-22 season.

It was also UNCDuke’s most-watched regular-season game since March 2020.

Look: Duke-UNC Game Received Massive Ratings

