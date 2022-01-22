Trending
Look at how worried the football world is about Joe Burrow’s safety.

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently leading the Tennessee Titans 9-6, but Joe Burrow and his offense haven’t exactly had it easy.

Burrow has been sacked five times by halftime of today’s divisional round matchup in Tennessee.

The Bengals’ offensive line isn’t exactly putting on a show.

Every time he takes the snap, it appears as if the Cincinnati star is running for his life.

The constant pressure on Burrow is being noticed by NFL fans and analysts all over the league.

