Look at how worried the football world is about Joe Burrow’s safety.

Look at how concerned the football world is about Joe Burrow’s safety.

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently leading the Tennessee Titans 9-6, but Joe Burrow and his offense haven’t exactly had it easy.

Burrow has been sacked five times by halftime of today’s divisional round matchup in Tennessee.

The Bengals’ offensive line isn’t exactly putting on a show.

Every time he takes the snap, it appears as if the Cincinnati star is running for his life.

The constant pressure on Burrow is being noticed by NFL fans and analysts all over the league.

Look: The Football World Is Worried About Joe Burrow’s Safety

Joe Burrow after his O-Line gets beat again: pic.twitter.com/WiY8MBIvMK — theScore (@theScore) January 22, 2022

It felt like Cincy and Joe Burrow could cover up a poor OL for only so long—-that Tenn front 4 right now is DOMINATING. -get the ball out quick

-run some tempo to LOS

-screen their faces off sideline to sideline — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 22, 2022

Burrow when he drops back pic.twitter.com/Ruzh1gsx4S — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 22, 2022

Joe Burrow every single snap pic.twitter.com/koCgNgfjGO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 22, 2022

*Joe Burrow drops back to pass* pic.twitter.com/mBeJ3FE1lk — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 22, 2022