Look at Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Packers-49ers Prediction

Check Out Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Packers-49ers Prediction
Jimmy Johnson, a FOX NFL analyst, is very optimistic about the 49ers’ chances in Saturday’s playoff game against the Packers.
He got things started by picking the 49ers to win by double digits during the “picks” segment.
“I always made adjustments at halftime when I was coaching, so I was going to go Green Bay but now I’m going San Francisco by ten,” Johnson said.
