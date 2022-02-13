Look at Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend, She’s Super Bowl-Ready!

It’ll be less than an hour until Super Bowl 56 begins.

On Sunday evening, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

The star quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals’ girlfriend is all set for the big game.

Olivia Holzmacher, Burrow’s girlfriend, took to her Instagram Story before the game at SoFi Stadium.

She’s all set to go.

Joe and his girlfriend, Olivia, have been together since Joe was a student at Ohio State.

He began his career at Ohio State before transferring to LSU for the final two years of his career.

Olivia attended the 2019 Heisman Trophy presentation.

Joe and Olivia might have something else to look forward to on Sunday night.

The Bengals and Rams will face off at 6:30 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Is Ready For Super Bowl 56

